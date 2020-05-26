Farmers lose crops in severe WA storm

news, national

Farmers are lamenting the loss of vital crops as Western Australia mops up after a large part of the state endured two days of wild weather from a once-in-a-decade storm. As remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Mangga clashed with a cold front and trough, the state was lashed by gusts that reached about 130km/h in some areas, as well as heavy rain, flooding, high tides and significant beach erosion. Emergency services responded to hundreds of calls for help after roofs were torn off buildings and many trees were uprooted, smashing into cars and homes. More than 60,000 properties suffered power outages across WA, with about 1900 properties still without electricity. "Our focus today will be physical repair to damaged powerlines and poles, and restoration of the remaining customers," a Western Power spokesman said on Tuesday. "We will be looking to use our helicopters in regional areas to speed up restoration where needed." Banana growers in Carnarvon are among the farmers who have reported devastating losses. Gascoyne Food Council executive officer Doriana Mangili, who is also the business manager at Sweeter Banana Co-Operative, told AAP the storm felt cyclonic. While the extent of the devastation would not be confirmed until later this week, Ms Mangili said some farmers had likely lost up to 80 per cent of their crop, depending on the age of their patch. Ms Mangili noted that even though some trees were still standing, they had been stripped of their leaves, which would affect their produce. She said the industry overall had hoped for a 30 per cent increase this year, but was now instead looking at a 30 per cent reduction. "It's just stopped us in our tracks," Ms Mangili said. Geraldton Mayor Shane Van Styn told AAP many local farmers would have suffered a wipe out of their seed, fertiliser and topsoil. "It's a total loss for those who have sown their crops," he said. Geraldton was also hit by a bushfire and dust storm on Sunday. Mr Van Styn said the weather clean-up had included 15 tonnes collected from one street alone. The Bureau of Meteorology described the severe storm as a "rare event" because so many parts of the state were affected. Australian Associated Press

