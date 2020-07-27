Victoria's coronavirus cases by numbers

news, national

VICTORIA'S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 27 * 532 new cases, the 22nd consecutive day of a triple-digit increase. This is the state's worst daily figure during the pandemic * Six more deaths, bringing the state's toll to 77 and the national figure to 161 * 4542 total active cases across the state * 683 active cases connected to aged care * About 400 health workers currently infected * The latest deaths include a woman in her 90s, a man and a woman in their 80s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a man in his 50s * Five-of-the-six deaths have been linked to aged care outbreaks * 245 people in hospital with 44 people in intensive care * More than 1,518,107 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic * 17,588 tests conducted on Sunday * This is Victoria's highest daily total, followed by 484 on July 22 OUTBREAKS AT AGED CARE FACILITIES * 84 cases to St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner * 82 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer * 77 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care * 62 cases in Menarock Life aged care in Essendon * 53 cases linked to Glendale aged care facility in Werribee * 57 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth * 50 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg * "Our outbreaks, our areas of transmission are occurring in workplaces, mostly essential workplaces and it is spilling into aged care. The aged care outbreaks are absolutely a consequence of community transmission but they represent a tragedy for the families involved. For some private aged care facilities the numbers are disturbing." - Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton. * Professor Sutton said of people in aged care - "They are at significant risk of dying. That is an inescapable fact in these settings where there are outbreaks in aged care, the mortality is extremely high" Source: Victorian government. Australian Associated Press

