Teens charged over Melbourne stabbing

Three teenagers will face court after being charged over the stabbing of a Melbourne boy at the weekend. The boys, aged between 14 and 16, were arrested on Sunday and will face a children's court on Monday. They have been been charged with a number of offences, including intentionally causing serious injury. A 15-year-old boy was hospitalised after he was stabbed while riding his scooter in suburban Carlton. It is understood a group of up to 10 youths approached him before an alleged altercation led to the assault. Australian Associated Press

