Aussie judoka Katz bows out in round-of-16

Australian judoka Nathan Katz, who weathered three stints in hotel quarantine and multiple injuries en route to Tokyo, has given a good account of himself before bowing out at his second Olympics. Katz defeated Peru's Juan Postigos in his opening bout, when both competitors battled throughout normal time without scoring a point. But Israeli Baruch Shmailov proved too strong in the ensuing round-of-16 match-up, when a late hikikomi-gaeshi ended Katz's campaign at Nippon Budokan. Katz, who has needed several cortisone injections over the past year to help manage a broken rib and bulging disc, improved on his round-of-32 loss at Rio de Janeiro. Hifumi Abe, seeking to hand Japan a record-extending fourth Olympic gold in the 66kg division, headlines the event's list of semi-finalists. Abe needed to win a remarkable 24-minute bout against reigning world champion Joshiro Maruyama to secure his spot on the Olympic hosts' team. The televised one-off selection showdown took place in December; Abe and Maruyama were originally set to square off at a tournament in April but it was postponed because of COVID-19. Katz produced an impressive ippon during golden score to defeat Postigos, changing direction while harnessing the Peruvian's momentum to throw him to the mat. Sunday's morning session started at 11am (local time) but a series of marathon contests meant Katz cooled his heels for over two hours before finally setting foot on the tatami. The extended wait was nothing compared to what Katz, whose mother Kerrye represented Australia at the 1988 Olympics when women's judo was a demonstration sport, has experienced over the past year. The 26-year-old travelled to Hungary to compete alongside brother Josh at the world championships in June, which loomed as his final chance to qualify for the Olympics. It didn't work out for the Sydneysider, who made peace with the fact he wouldn't fly to Tokyo. But a call out of the blue from Judo Australia revealed there was a chance that a continental roll-down quota spot could potentially be his. An appeal from another Australian judoka failed and, on July 14, Katz was officially added to Australia's Olympic team. "I had dealt with that disappointment over the last month and now it's like I've got a new lease on life," Katz said at the time. "It's just such a relief." Australian Associated Press

