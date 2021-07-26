Japan, USA set up tasty softball gold duel

sport, olympics-2021

The United States have beaten Japan 2-1 in a heavyweight clash of unbeaten Olympic softball teams but their failure to record a hit against a third-string pitcher until the sixth inning highlights the challenge they face when the sides meet again in the gold-medal match. US batters did race their way into three hits and a run against Yamato Fujita in the sixth, and Kelsey Stewart's tie-breaking homer ended the game an inning later. But, as the United States' 3-1 loss to Japan in the Beijing 2008 final showed, counting on lucky hits late in the game delivers inconsistent returns. Failing to hit in key moments foiled the United States against Yukiko Ueno of Japan in 2008, the last time softball appeared at the Olympics. Ueno, 39, will be back in Tuesday's final, as will US hurlers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott, both of whom made limited appearances on Monday. The win means the United States will bat after Japan in the final. "Get 'em on, get 'em over and get 'em in. That's they way we've played and won games. Timely hitting," US coach Ken Eriksen said. "I wish we could have 18 runs, but we're playing against great pitching." Overall, the United States finished round-robin play scoring nine runs on 27 hits with Stewart's blast over right their lone home run. They stranded 35 runners. By contrast, Japan had double the runs on 26 hits, including six homers, and left 34 on base. The two rivals also have met for the last seven biennial World Baseball Softball Confederation world championships, with U.S. taking five of them. Tokyo Games oganisers returned softball to the Olympics, and both the hosts and their opponents said they hope an exciting final can boost interest in the sport and make it a recurring fixture. Later on Monday, Mexico and Australia were battle to face Canada in Tuesday's bronze medal game. But clouds hung over the ballpark, and Tuesday's forecast calls for rain. Australia, who have won a medal at each of softball's four Olympics appearances, could claim their fourth bronze. Canada also has played in each Olympics, but never placed higher than fourth. Mexico made their Olympics debut this year. Australian Associated Press

