Changed traffic conditions on New England Highway rail bridge at Telarah

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from this weekend on the New England Highway at Telarah to carry out maintenance work on the Telarah Bridge over rail. Transport for NSW will carry out the work including installing new footpath slabs. Work will be carried out from 7pm Sunday, January 16 to 5am Monday, January 17, and is expected to be completed in one night, weather permitting. Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during the work, which may affect travel times. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KRM77tP3akqwSNbwmEzAg5/c693e883-1321-4644-b300-4753fcc6bdf3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg