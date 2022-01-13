THROWBACK THURSDAY: Vehicles of the 1960s | PHOTOS

community, cars, vehicles 1960s.1960s photos, 1960s cars, fairfax archive

What comes to mind when you think of the '60s? It was the decade mankind took that "giant leap" and landed on the moon. Beatlemania took the world by storm and the Vietnam War was raging. Plenty has changed since the 1960s, including the cars we drive. Here's a look at some of those unique '60s machines from The Mercury's archives.

