A man has died after being hit by a car at Thornton in the early hours of Friday morning. Following reports a man had been hit by a car, emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Thornton Road just after 2.30am. Despite efforts to revive the man, he died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified. In other news: The driver of the Ford - a 30-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing. Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have set up a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. According to Live Traffic NSW, all lanes have reopened and there are no delays. As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information, or dashcam vision from the area, to come forward.

