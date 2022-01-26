news, local-news,

See out the school holidays with a serene summer's day on the Hunter River, during the Maitland River Regatta on Australia Day. Starting at Lorn's RH Taylor Reserve, patrons can purchase a boat hire ticket and float on down the Hunter River to Lorn Beach. Tickets are priced at $15 for a one or two person boat. There will be a range of free activities and entertainment, plus food and drink options. In other news: "We are thrilled to bring this exciting new event to Maitland with the help of our friends at Spark Event Group. We want to highlight the Hunter River and Lorn Beach in a unique way," Maitland City Council events officer Tori Evans said. The event will run from 3pm to 7pm. To find out more about the Maitland River Regatta and to purchase tickets, visit mait.city/maitlandriverregatta.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/66239a1d-09be-44e0-9cf3-2f49eea8e438.jpg/r12_215_5085_3081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg