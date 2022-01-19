news, local-news, Josh Pickering, Sam Masters, Kurri Kurri Speedway Club, Caleb Clifton, Josh Whitehead, Darrin Treloar

Kurri Kurri Speedway Club is delivering a week of high-octane thrills and action with the TT Masters on Saturday and the Sidecar Stampede on Australia Day. The stars are coming out to play on Saturday with a huge field to contest the feature class the MX 450 at the TT Masters and the All Stars Discipline Showdown featuring two selected riders from six disciplines of motorcycle racing. On Wednesday night, Australia Day, Australia's greatest sidecar speedway rider Darrin Treloar is back in Kurri Kurri for the Sidecar Stampede. Acclaimed as the "GOAT" - greatest of all time - Treloar is riding for family bragging rights for the first time this season with his son Jake Treloar taking on his old man. Jake is having only his first season of competition in the senior ranks and is showing early promise under the guidance of his vastly experienced father. The Bond and Cox families will also be battling out for sidecar supremacy. Three members of the Bond family from Maitland will also be competing against each other as riders in the chase for top honours. Grant Bond, the father of the trio, comes up against his two sons Hayden and Jackson. Grant is a veteran of the sport and has won national and state titles in the division. Both Hayden and Jackson are starting to show the benefits of experience over the past couple of seasons and have good records on this their home track. The Cox family from Lake Macquarie will also be represented by three family members - all as passengers. Glenn Cox has had a long time partnership with Grant Bond sharing the success of their racing career. Blake Cox will be passenger for Darrin Treloar renewing the combination that has won national championships. Brady Cox and Hayden Bond have been a regular combination and they will line up again. It's taken the Kurri Kurri Speedway Club two years to finally get the TT Masters on track but this Saturday all the effort will finally come to fruition. TT Masters 1 will be the first full dirt track event that the club has run. Racing is expected to be close and competitive as riders sweep through a section of the inner speedway track. With a sharp left hand entry and exit from the right hand turn on the inner track, riders will be closely bunched. The feature class of the event - the MX 450 - has attracted 52 nominations. Members of the Kurri Kurri Speedway Club who have had years of experience in motorcycle dirt track racing can't recall such a number for that class in one event. A total of 111 nominations have been received across all classes. One of the highlights of the day will be the All Stars Discipline Showdown featuring two selected riders from six disciplines of motorcycle racing - all on MX dirt bikes - racing in three back to back six lap races for the bragging rights. The six disciplines represented will be dirt track, motocross, speedway, road racing, supercross and off road. "This is a very demanding track, something completely different" said multi national and state dirt track champion Mick Kirkness. "Our dirt track team won't have any real advantage because of the tight nature of the track." The riders selected are: Dirt Track - Mick Kirkness and Paul Caslick Motocross - Caleb Clifton and Josh Whitehead Speedway - Sam Masters and Josh Pickering Road Racing - Tom Edwards and Jack Passfield Supercross - Danny Anderson and Craig Anderson Off Road - Beau Ralston and Kodi Stephens Racing on Saturday is scheduled to get under way at 2.30pm. The Sidecar Stampede next Wednesday also features the Outlaw Karts Australia Day Cup. Gates open at 3pm, racing starts at 6pm. Tickets are adults (16-plus) $30, pensioners $20, children 10-15 $5 and under-10 free.

