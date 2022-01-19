newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lovers of food, drinks and fun will flock to Maitland Showground this weekend for the inaugural Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival. The festival will feature live music, BBQ cook offs, local breweries, Aussie FMX motocross stunts, car shows, rides for the kids, market stalls, wine tastings, masterclasses and more. The weekend kicks off on Saturday, January 22 from 10am-9pm, and winds up on Sunday, January 23 from 10am-4pm. Hunter Events Group director, Louise Manning, said Maitland is in for a very fun weekend, and personally thinks there are too many highlights to name. In other news: "I'm definitely looking forward to Aussie FMX, the food trucks, rides for the kids and shopping around at the market stalls," Ms Manning said. There will be around 100 vendors attending, many of whom have pleaded with organisers for the event to go ahead. "They are bleeding and they are really suffering financially due to the backlash of COVID and the number of major events that have had to be cancelled," Ms Manning said. "They are literally begging us to go ahead and encouraging the community to come and support these businesses that are trying to recover from what has been a very tough couple of years. This is the fourth date that has been set for the festival, which was originally going to be held at Dalwood Estate before moving to the showground to allow for more patrons and social distancing. Ms Manning said there will be many COVID-19 safety protocols in place including social distancing, wearing masks, a police and security presence, and heavy signage. "We're all very well versed on what is safe and what we should be doing, so as long as the community follows those instructions we feel that we can deliver this event in a minimal risk environment," Ms Manning said. "Guests can come and have a great weekend away, social distance, relax and enjoy." For Ms Manning, the opportunity to support vendors and small local businesses means a lot. "The ability to keep the wheels turning and keep people employed, keep these businesses busy and selling their food and products, means everything," she said. "Running events like this benefits the community and the region in so many areas by supporting local businesses and accommodation facilities." The event is ticketed, and will be accepting dine and discover vouchers. For more information, visit the Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival website.

