On Australia Day each year, we celebrate the great nation we live in, and the great people who make up that nation. We welcome new citizens, we watch honours bestowed on those who have given great service to our country, and we celebrate the peace and freedom we all enjoy. We are all the richer for our diversity. Australia has a long history of migration - beginning with the First Fleet, whose raising of the flag of Great Britain in Sydney Cove in 1788 is the reason we gather on Australia Day every year. Before that, our country had an incredible 60,000 years of Indigenous history, with many nations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. It behoves us all, on Australia Day, to spend time reflecting on the whole history of Australia and acknowledging that the arrival of the First Fleet is experienced by some of our First Nations peoples with difficulty and pain. Our country has been built on the combined contributions of our Indigenous people and those who came later from all over the world. We celebrate this diversity and at the same time we strive to be a unified and harmonious nation. We work together to solve problems. We have stable government and respect the rule of law. We are free and democratic. We live peacefully and have compassion for those in need. We embody mateship, and a fair go. In Australia we do not always agree. But we respect each other's differences and choices, and we speak out against those who would deny those rights. We champion those who stand up for others, and many among our Australia Day Honours award winners are people who have sought neither thanks nor recognition for their work. Some are well known, but many are unsung heroes, and today we sing their praises. I have been privileged in my role as Federal Member for Paterson to have been part of many formal Australia Day celebrations. Without fail, what delights me about these occasions is the enjoyment so many have in coming together, in welcoming newcomers, in celebrating our achievements. It's the joy that young and old express as they wave their flags. It's more than patriotism - it is truly gratitude. We are the lucky country. While COVID-19 may again have impacted some of our celebrations, those of us who are able to gather - for a lamb chop and a lamington - will give thanks for this great country. We are all striving to make it a better place. Especially as we continue to battle the pandemic, let us look after each other, let us lift each other up. On Australia Day of all days let us remember that what divides us is less important than what unites us.

Australia Day 2022: Celebrating our great nation

