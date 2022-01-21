newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For principal lawyer and business owner, Lee Galloway, Maitland is a town that makes her wealthy, not in dollars and cents, but in lifestyle and community. After successfully building a career in Canberra for 30 years, where she rose through the ranks at Legal Aid, and worked for the attorney general's department, Ms Galloway had a gut feeling she should move back to the town of her childhood, Maitland. Although Canberra was where the big career and money was, Ms Galloway said as a woman it had reached the end of its satisfaction. "A career as a woman is always pulling against your family life, in a sense," she said. In the news: Ms Galloway knew she wanted to come back to Maitland to make the most of her family life, to give her daughter the opportunity to grow up in this town and to spend time with her mother. She found benefits in coming back to the town she knows and loves, such as no longer having to wake up at 6am and deal with city traffic. "My family is well looked after and well provided for in this town, I'm very grateful to this town," she said. Ms Galloway founded Galloway Family Law in 2009, and said the theme of her career has been dealing with issues that affect the community. As a lawyer in the 1970 and '80s, Ms Galloway was involved with the beginnings of law affecting women, children and human rights in Australia. "I've got so many stories to tell on the evolution of criminal law, the evolution of feminism in law, the evolution of law for carers, and the evolution of child support as a thing," Ms Galloway said. "I've been really blessed to have been a part of it all." Ms Galloway is passionate about Maitland, its history and culture, and said it's important there is space available for community groups and culture to thrive. "I've come back here for our future, but I'm very concerned about where our leaders are taking this town, this town that I love," she said. "If it doesn't involve education for our children, or catering to all people in diversity, or a future for what our children will want - not just material things, but the culture of the town, then it will kill this town." Ms Galloway is proud of Maitland's very long history of art, theatre and music for ordinary, working people, and said it's important small groups have somewhere to a part of the community. "I'm a part of the Maitland writer's group, and where do we meet? The library," she said. "We need small groups or we only have mass crowds, "If you don't have opportunities for small interest groups, then you only have mass thinking and mass culture, and it's homogeneic, "It doesn't allow for diversity and it crushes thought and freedom." Ms Galloway said that public spaces need to be available for the community, for art, record keeping, history, community groups and refuges, especially with an increasing population. "I don't want this town to be just like everywhere else," she said. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/ac6f3ddd-42f8-44b3-9673-90afe12d20c9.jpg/r12_150_5171_3065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg