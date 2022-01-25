newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Last month marked 75 years of Maitland having a free public library service, something that was invaluable to the town back in 1946. On December 13, 1946, Maitland's first public library opened in the old cultural centre at 248 High Street with James Allanson as the first city librarian. Maitland City Council was the 30th council in New South Wales to adopt the NSW Library Act 1939, and according to Alex Ross, was likely one of the first libraries in the Hunter region. Mr Ross worked at the Maitland City Library from 1996-2011 as a library assistant, officer and media liaison. In the news: An advocate for the importance of libraries, Mr Ross said the opening of the library would have been a very big deal in a post-war Maitland. "Back in the day when it opened not everyone could afford access to information and novels, especially after the war," he said. "I remember my father's stories from just after the war and hardly anything like that was available, so being able to get information for free would have been a big event." Mr Ross recalls hearing stories about the first librarian, James Allanson, and how he contributed some of his own personal collection to the development of the library. "His heart must have been in it, for him to go ahead and donate a large portion of his personal collection to the development of the public library, I think that says a lot in itself," he said. Mr Allanson was also one of three founders of the Maitland Repertory Society in 1947. In its 75 years, the Maitland City Library has kept up with changes in technology and society, and Mr Ross recalls the introduction of the internet service. "When I started, the library didn't have an internet service, but very shortly after it all kicked off," he said. "The internet provision there has become a pretty big deal and there was a big refocus on what the library will provide as a service." When the internet was first introduced at the library, there was concern about whether books would still hold value in society, but about 20 years later books certainly still have their place. "Even for finding information, the detail an authoritative book on a subject provides is usually a lot better than the internet," Mr Ross said. "The library staff are well trained in searching for information and coming up with alternative ideas for looking for things, "It's an expert service they can provide for helping find information." The Maitland City Library is currently home to many cultural and social groups, such as writers clubs, book clubs, exhibitions, technology and literacy assistance and kids activities. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

