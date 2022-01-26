coronavirus,

Schools around the Hunter have begun to inform parents and guardians of preparations for the new academic year, after the NSW government at the weekend revealed students and teachers would be required to take a rapid antigen test (RAT) twice a week. Four weeks' worth of the tests will be provided by the government, with school administrators working to organise the logistics of getting them to people's homes for the start of term one. Catholic Schools Office director of schools Gerard Mowbray wrote in a letter on Tuesday that Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle principals would be in touch with parents and guardians through the Compass platform to advise how the RATs would be distributed. "While I acknowledge this is not a normal start to a school year, we continue to follow the advice from NSW Government and Catholic Schools NSW and ensure safety and wellbeing is prioritised," he wrote. East Maitland Public School principal Steve Morgan wrote in a letter to the school community that RAT packs would be available for students, parents and guardians to pick up from 11am on Friday. "Your child's relationship with their teacher is important, but as we manage potential disruptions to staffing due to COVID-19, they may get to meet more teachers than usual," Mr Morgan wrote. Hunter Sports High will have RATs available for pick up between 8am and 3.30pm on Friday and Monday, with the school working on a plan to have collection points at Maitland, Port Stephens and on the Central Coast next week. Maitland Christian School asked parents and guardians to keep an eye on their inbox for information on how to pick up their free RAT tests in the coming days. The latest data released yesterday showed that the Hunter escaped adding to its COVID-19 death toll on Monday, as the Hunter New England Health District recorded 1867 fresh positive results. One person with the virus in the New England area and another on the Central Coast lost their lives in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new positive results in the Hunter New England region, 1108 came from RATs while PCR tests contributed 759. The number of people in hospital dropped from 92 to 81 day-on-day, but there was an extra two patients - a total of seven - in intensive care. It came as NSW recorded 18,512 new positive results during the 24-hour period. There are 2943 people with the virus in hospital across the state - 183 of those patients in intensive care units. Meanwhile, the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Tuesday morning that it would extend existing COVID-19 restrictions for another month until February 28. This means the one person per two square metre rule will remain at hospitality venues, masks will continue to be required in all indoor settings other than homes, QR code check-ins will be compulsory at certain premises and the ban on singing and dancing at indoor venues will go on - except at weddings, for performers, instructors and students.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/140f2a3f-93b3-4148-89a3-ed7eafea05c9.jpg/r1636_308_4585_1974_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg