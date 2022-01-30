Our Past | When the Priest Rode a Horse: Reverend Alfred Glennie

news, local-news,

There was a time when a priest would spend many lonely hours on horseback over rugged tracks to visit far-flung parishioners and conduct church services. This was certainly the case with the Reverend Alfred Glennie, who served the Lochinvar Church of England (Anglican) parish between 1863 and 1870. Glennie was born in England in 1811 and arrived in Sydney along with his family in 1828. In Sydney in 1836 he married Anne Ferris and they would have two daughters - Mary Ann, (born 1845) and Lucy Emily (1848). Glennie was ordained in 1850. In 1863 he was transferred from Brisbane Waters to the parish of Lochinvar where, not long before, a small wooden church dedicated to the Holy Trinity and a comfortable brick parsonage had been built along the Great Northern Road. In the news: Although Lochinvar was a small village, it had grown since its founding in 1840. Most significantly, the rail from Newcastle had reached it in 1860. Because Rev Glennie kept a diary during his ministry, much is known about how and where he travelled. He preferred to walk around Lochinvar to meet with the local parishioners, but if he needed to catch a train he would walk the mile and a half up Station Lane. The rail was useful in connecting Glennie and his family to Maitland and beyond. It was of less use for ministering to the needs of the many parishioners who lived far from his base in Lochinvar. This was because the parish's 1000 Anglicans were scattered throughout a principally agricultural and pastoral area which covered approximately 280 sq miles. During those years the Lochinvar parish encompassed many geographically dispersed towns and settlements such as Branxton, Greta, Elderslie, Luskintyre, Allandale, Keinbah, Pokolbin and Nulkaba. The 'roads' which connected these places were often glorified bullock tracks. Rev Glennie's daily travels often involved many hours on horseback while keeping a wary eye on the sky. Sometimes his travels required several different modes of transport, as did this one in July 1865: Started from Mount Vincent after breakfast...I reached E Maitland soon after 12, leaving my horse at Mr Tyrrell's I took the train to Morpeth....I then walked back to E Maitland; rode home in comfortable time thus completed my journey. I never had such a favourable journey as far as weather was concerned... On 15 December 1867, his diary described a trip from Pokolbin to Lochinvar in the company of Bishop William Tyrrell: The Bishop and I re-mounted our horses for the homeward ride, being warned by the gathering clouds and distant rumbling of thunder in the western sky that we had no time to loiter upon the road; and so another two hours' canter brought us back in safety to the Parsonage a little after 8 p.m. Rev Glennie was musical and he appreciated the importance of church music. Daughter Mary Ann (Marianne) became her father's organist. She took a portable harmonium with her when her father conducted services at outlying villages. Mr Shaw accompanied us to Branxton this morning and preached for me there as well as at Lochinvar in the afternoon. Marianne went with us also to play the new harmonium, which seems to give satisfaction. (September 1865) Alfred Glennie died in 1870 and was widely mourned. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/1b500414-93b1-4bda-9143-8e64fe5415fe.PNG/r9_48_473_310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg