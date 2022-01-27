newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Disc Golf East Maitland This Friday is your last chance to try out the disc golf course that has been a popular fixture at Stockade Hill Heritage Park in East Maitland. Introduced as part of Maitland City Council's summer events program, the six hole course is open to all ages and a great family activity. Frisbees can be purchased from the Visitor Information Centre, or you can BYO. Archibald Prize MRAG If you haven't been along to check it out already, the Archibald Prize exhibition enters its second week at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Don't miss your chance to view Australia's oldest and most loved portraiture prize, right here in Maitland until Sunday, March 6. Heritage Walk MORPETH Take a trip out to Morpeth this weekend and take part in the reinvigorated Morpeth Heritage Walk. Download the Maitland Walks app from the App Store or Google Play, and head to Illalaung Park to start your tour. Maps are also available for collection from the Maitland Visitor Information Centre, some Morpeth businesses, or can be downloaded from mymaitland.com.au. HISTORY UNLOCKED Maitland Gaol If you're looking for one last activity for the kids to do during the holidays, or have relatives visiting that need to be entertained, why not check out the range of self guided and guided tours on offer at Maitland Gaol this weekend. For more information, visit maitlandgaol.com.au Street Eats Telarah Head to Telarah Lagoon between midday and 3pm this Sunday for the latest edition of the Street Eats program. With a range of food trucks onsite and some live entertainment, there's never been a better time to bring the family or catch up with friends with a picnic and a bite to eat. For more information, visit mymaitland.com.au/street-eats. Share your news Contact Us We love hearing from the Maitland community. Share your news tip or upcoming event with us via email at lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

