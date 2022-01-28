City's blueprint: New mayor outlines wish list for Maitland

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NEWLY elected Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold has put council staff and his councillors on notice with an extensive list of 26 items for the "future planning" of the city. Cr Penfold tabled the mayoral minute, consisting of 26 items "to assist the general manager in future planning" as "in-principle positions or actions supported by council", at the newly formed council's first meeting this week. "I appreciate its quite an extensive list," the mayor said. "I acknowledge it is not necessarily entirely the view of everyone sitting here at the horseshoe. "It is prudent to come forward early and give due notice to the general manager and the staff for the coming delivery program," Cr Penfold said. The extensive list will provide Maitland City Council with a blueprint for the future, outlining a list of priorities that the new mayor said would need investigating by the general manager and council staff over the coming months. In the news: It covers a wide range of issues including traffic and roads, waste management, improvements for sporting facilities, physical depiction for the Hall of Fame and developing a new abandoned car policy. While more controversial plans included one annual free bulky collection for residents to a reduction in the rate income contribution to the operational expense of the Maitland Regional Art Gallery year-on-year, whilst exploring options for increased revenue generation through the gallery. However not all of Maitland's councillors welcomed the mayor's wish list. Labor councillor Robert Aitchison raised concerns over supporting the list without more information on each of the items. "Councillors around this horseshoe must have an idea when they make a vote about what the consequences may be," Cr Aitchison said. Fellow Labor councillor Ben Whiting acknowledged there were a number of positive items in the mayoral minute but also a number of concerning ones as well. He flagged concern for plans to investigate 'defunding' Maitland Regional Art Gallery and the financial implications of an annual free bulky waste collection for residents. "I appreciate that this is a statement of intention and we are not bound by any of these but we need to acknowledge there is a serious cost involved in a lot of these issues," he said. The mayoral minute was succeeded seven to six with Labor councillors Loretta Baker, Ben Whiting, Robert Aitchison and Stephanie Fisher as well as Liberal councillors Ben Mitchell and Kanchan Ranadive voting against the motion. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

