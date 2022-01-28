City's blueprint: New mayor outlines wish list for Maitland
NEWLY elected Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold has put council staff and his councillors on notice with an extensive list of 26 items for the "future planning" of the city.
Cr Penfold tabled the mayoral minute, consisting of 26 items "to assist the general manager in future planning" as "in-principle positions or actions supported by council", at the newly formed council's first meeting this week.
"I appreciate its quite an extensive list," the mayor said.
"I acknowledge it is not necessarily entirely the view of everyone sitting here at the horseshoe.
"It is prudent to come forward early and give due notice to the general manager and the staff for the coming delivery program," Cr Penfold said.
The extensive list will provide Maitland City Council with a blueprint for the future, outlining a list of priorities that the new mayor said would need investigating by the general manager and council staff over the coming months.
In the news:
It covers a wide range of issues including traffic and roads, waste management, improvements for sporting facilities, physical depiction for the Hall of Fame and developing a new abandoned car policy.
While more controversial plans included one annual free bulky collection for residents to a reduction in the rate income contribution to the operational expense of the Maitland Regional Art Gallery year-on-year, whilst exploring options for increased revenue generation through the gallery.
However not all of Maitland's councillors welcomed the mayor's wish list.
Labor councillor Robert Aitchison raised concerns over supporting the list without more information on each of the items.
"Councillors around this horseshoe must have an idea when they make a vote about what the consequences may be," Cr Aitchison said.
Fellow Labor councillor Ben Whiting acknowledged there were a number of positive items in the mayoral minute but also a number of concerning ones as well.
He flagged concern for plans to investigate 'defunding' Maitland Regional Art Gallery and the financial implications of an annual free bulky waste collection for residents.
"I appreciate that this is a statement of intention and we are not bound by any of these but we need to acknowledge there is a serious cost involved in a lot of these issues," he said.
The mayoral minute was succeeded seven to six with Labor councillors Loretta Baker, Ben Whiting, Robert Aitchison and Stephanie Fisher as well as Liberal councillors Ben Mitchell and Kanchan Ranadive voting against the motion.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
The mayor's 26-item list:
- One free, annual, on call bulk waste collection service (in addition to retaining a free voucher system) run by council staff to commence in the calendar year 2022.
- For each year over the coming delivery program, a reduction in the rate income contribution to the operational expense of the Maitland Regional Art Gallery year on year, whilst exploring options for increased revenue generation through the Gallery.
- A briefing of council in March / April 2022 on the prospect of varying council's current free waste vouchers, including consideration as to the weight disposed of, and use of vouchers to a total 400kg total per annum in multiple visits. 4
- Investigation of options and any supplementary funding required to improve the free Mattress Muster/Chemical Drop-off programs in relation to aspects of frequency, number or nature of items accepted.
- Installation of a physical depiction of the Hall of Fame recipients.
- The timely progression of a large playground of significance.
- The timely progression of sporting facility enhancements comprising items such as changeroom improvements at locations including at Max McMahon Oval, Maitland Park and Cooks Square Park.
- Pursuit of all available avenues to: bring forward the construction of the Government Road / Raymond Terrace Road intersection. and accelerate the planning and construction of improvements to the Thornton Road / Glenwood Drive intersection
- Continued representation to the NSW State government in relation to funding and partnering with council on improvements to Raymond Terrace Road and the road corridor through Thornton linking Weakleys Drive and Raymond Terrace Road.
- Planning for and delivery of a shared pathway connections between Chisholm and Thornton.
- Investigation and scheduled construction of safe pedestrian/cycle passage under the Farley Railway underpass.
- Investigation of the provision of extra toilet facilities in additional locations, including at Wirraway Park.
- Increased tree planting in strategic public places.
- Collaboration with and provision of support to the 'It Must be Morpeth" Business Association as a priority destination hub in the adopted Maitland Destination Management Plan.
- Investigating and acting on improvements to Scobies Lane at Oakhampton Heights.
- Pursuing with due haste the resolution of impediments to progressing the flat track motorcycling facility on Kyle Street at Rutherford.
- Undertaking quick action to improve the Morpeth Oval car park.
- Fencing part of Metford half basketball court to be done within 2022/23 at the latest in order to improve safety.
- Preparation of concept plans for landscaping at James Street Reserve at Morpeth.
- Preparation of a report from Council staff regarding the future use of the current administration building as a Heritage Hub.
- Preparation of a policy on Abandoned Cars.
- Progressing the construction of a waste transfer facility in the current term.
- A briefing of council on recommendations for disposal of surplus property in 2022.
- Exploring the merits of establishing an Asset Disposal and Acquisition Committee.
- Preparation of a report for consideration on future changes to council's existing S.355 committees and advisory / working groups.
- Act on replacement of cemetery fencing citywide, as required