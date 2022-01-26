newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Thousands of year 12 students woke up to university offers on Wednesday morning, including All Saints College's Dux, Olivia Greentree who has received not one but two offers into her dream universities. The Univerisites Admissions Centre (UAC) released their first round of offers based on students ATARs on Wednesday, January 26, at 7.30am. Ms Greentree received a 98.25 ATAR, the highest at her school, and has been offered a position in the Bachelor of Laws/ Bachelor of International Relations double degree at both the Australian National University in Canberra and the University of New South Wales in Sydney. "I feel so lucky to have even been given a choice between two of my dream universities," Ms Greentree said. In the news: "I never thought that I would ever get into both, let alone get into just one so it's pretty unreal. I was not expecting it at all." Ms Greentree received an earlier offer to ANU on January 24, and woke up to the news of her acceptance into UNSW on Wednesday (January, 26). "It's an exciting morning," she said. "I wasn't as nervous because I'd already had a bit of a glimpse on the 24th of my offer from ANU, but I still definitely woke up this morning and was a bit apprehensive to check my emails." Ms Greentree said she has a very tough decision to make on which university to choose, and has been reaching out to friends, family and others who have done a similar course to see what they think. "Ultimately I don't think I can make the wrong decision, they're both really amazing," she said. "The pros and cons list is pretty tight at the moment." Ms Greentree hopes her degree will take her into international law, human rights law and humanitarian aid in the future, and is open to finding new fields of interest as her studies progress. After speaking to her friends and classmates this morning, Ms Greentree said the overall consensus seems to be pretty positive. "A lot of my friends received early offers into the University of Newcastle so thankfully they didn't have to stress too much about today, but the rest of the people I've spoken to seem to be pretty happy with the outcome of this morning," she said. "It's nice that I can finally actually think about going to uni now, and it's not just a pipe dream that I'm imagining. "It's actually happening how which is very exciting." Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/737f7913-a9ea-40a9-a2f5-39d04d045b7c.jpg/r0_382_2808_1969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg