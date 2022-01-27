sport, local-sport,

Speedway sidecar ace Darrin Treloar lived up to his nickname "Goat" - greatest of all time - when he took out the Sidecar Stamped at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Wednesday night. Treloar and his passenger Blake Cox went through the preliminary rounds undefeated and completed the night with the win in the A-final. They finished ahead of the evergreen combo of Grant Bond and Glenn Cox, with Paul Hemsworth and Adam Botham in third and Hayden Bond and Keegan Caldwell fourth. Hemsworth's only losses on the night were at the hands of Treloar. Still at the top of their game, Grand Bond and Glenn Cox claimed partial family bragging rights. They were able to hold off the challenge from Grant's son Hayden in the A-final, but Glenn's son Blake joined Treloar on the top step of the winner's podium. In the Outlaw Karts, Victorian Jason Loft claimed the Australia Day Gold Cup from Glen Corish, Chris Jobson and Michael Shearer. Leading Australian dirt track riders Michael Kirkness and Paul Caslick successfully laid their reputations on the line in the All Stars Discipline Showdown at the inaugural dirt track race meeting at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night. Kirkness and Caslick represented the dirt track discipline against pairings from supercross, motocross, off road, speedway and road racing all riding MX bikes in three back to back races. After the opening race Kirkness and Caslick shared the lead with the Off Road duo Beau Ralston and Kodi Stephens with the Motocross pair Josh Whitehead and Caleb Clifton one point behind. The dirt track team established a 10 point break after race two with Kirkness taking the win and Caslick finishing fourth . Speedway pairing Sam Masters and Josh Pickering moved up to third place and with another strong result in the last race finished equal second with the Off Road team. Off Road top gun Ralston topped the individual tally with two wins and a second place in his three rides but it was the dirt track team that took the bragging rights. The MX 450 class - the feature division of the TT Masters - was dominated by Ben Grabham. Qualifying in the top 12 from the heats, the Bathurst rider was undefeated in all three rounds of the MX 450 Final. Queenslander Seth Qualischefski chased Grabham in all three races but couldn't break through for a win. Local rider Jacob Richardson from Rutherford finished third. Richardson backed up on Wednesday night in the passenger seat for Jackson Bond in the sidecars. Best known for his speedway talents, Newcastle's Sam Masters scored victory in the MX250 division. Two wins and a fourth place was enough to seal a 10 point win ahead of international road racer Tom Edwards who finished on equal points with Tom Drane.

