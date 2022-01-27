newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It might be a new Maitland Council but some of the same issues, such as the city's controversial waste strategy, are still sparking heated debate between elected representatives. Once again councillors have clashed over plans to the change the city's new waste strategy after a rescission motion was adopted to continue weekly general waste bin collection. The rescission motion, put forward by Independent mayor Philip Penfold, will undo plans by Maitland City Council to adopt Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) kerbside collection. Cr Penfold said the retention of a weekly collection would still allow the community to continue to reduce waste by diverting food and organic waste in green bins. "There will still be waste minimisation achieved ... retention of weekly (collection) will still allow us to pursue waste minimisation strategies," he said. In the news: In April 2021, Maitland City Council approved the FOGO plan under which general household waste would be collected fortnightly instead of weekly. While general waste would have been collected every two weeks, green waste bins would be emptied weekly and allowed to include food scraps and garden organics with recycling bin collection remaining fortnightly. The aim of the FOGO strategy is to provide an efficient service with minimal impact on residents, maximizing the diversion of waste from landfill. It is the second rescission motion put forward by Cr Penfold to continue weekly collection, which was defeated in July, 2021. Labor councillor Loretta Baker labelled the rescission motion as "draconian" and "shortsighted". She added the FOGO waste strategy was about providing for the future of Maitland. While Liberal councillor Ben Mitchell said he was voting against the rescission motion because of "dollars and cents". He said the FOGO strategy would save Maitland residents money. The rescission motion was passed with council's Labor block and Liberal councillors Ben Mitchell and Kanchan Randive voting against it. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

