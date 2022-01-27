newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Young people of Maitland have the opportunity to learn new skills and gain confidence on stage by joining the Repertory Theatre's semester one classes, which start Monday, January 31. The classes are for people aged 8-21, and will build their confidence and knowledge in drama or musical theatre. Alex Comber from the Repertory Theatre said the classes are catered to every student and their wants, so there isn't a plan straight away. "We find out about our students first and work on building confidence, creating friendships and making sure kids are feeling safe in a positive environment," Ms Comber said. In the news: "We cater to students who have 10 years of experience and have been acting since they were five, and students who don't really know what a theatre even is." Ms Comber said participants will have the opportunity to learn new skills over the 10 week terms. "For drama, we'll do the basics from how to stand on stage and how to project, to working on improvisations and other different things," she said. "Musical theatre is much the same, a lot about building confidence and performance, and learning a bit about different dance styles and vocal techniques." Each class goes for an hour and a half, with intermediate drama (ages 8-14) on Mondays at 4.30pm, pre-senior drama (ages 14-16) on Wednesdays at 6pm, senior drama (ages 16-21) on Wednesdays at 4pm and musical theatre on Saturdays at 9am. Depending on COVID restrictions, students will have plenty of opportunities to audition for a production, for improvisation tournaments and for showcases. "We're not always working every term toward the goal of performing, there are different goals for every term based on what the students want to learn," Ms Comber said. "It's all about learning if you want to do the performance side, if you want to do behind the scenes, there's plenty of opportunities and it's not all just focused on having to do a performance." Ms Comber said the classes are accessible to everyone who has an interest and wants to give theatre and drama a go. Drama classes cost $125 per term, and $100 for any additional siblings, and musical theatre classes cost $110 per term. Email classes@maitlandreptheatre.org to sign up or enquire. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/b15ca9f2-1b34-4767-a5b8-c7419fbf3e6c.jpg/r14_253_5687_3458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg