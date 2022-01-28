newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Maitland Hospital has been appointed 10 new medical interns, who will boost the local workforce and learn from our world-class doctors at the new Metford Road facility. The interns are medical graduates who have completed their medical degree and are required to complete a supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners. A total of 95 new interns were appointed to local hospitals, including the 10 to Maitland Hospital, 49 to John Hunter Hospital and Royal Newcastle Centre, 19 to Calvery Mater Newcastle, 12 to Belmont District Hospital, and five to Mater Mental Health. The new doctors who commenced orientation this week will be entering a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, providing formal and on the job training. In the news: Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin, said the new interns would boost the local health workforce at a pivotal time for the ongoing COVID-19 response. "Our community owes a huge debt of gratitude to our local health teams who have worked around the clock to keep us safe, especially over the past two years," Mr Martin said. "I am incredibly pleased that these new interns have the opportunity to learn from the world-class doctors in our Hospitals and play a significant role in navigating the challenges of this unprecedented, world-wide pandemic." This year, 1073 new medical interns are joining the NSW Health system - a record number of new starters and the most of any state or territory in Australia. They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience. They also join different units in each hospital, including surgery and emergency medicine. In the largest ever health workforce boost in the state, the NSW Government has invested a record $2.8 billion to recruit an additional 1,060 doctors, 5,000 nurses, 880 allied health staff and 1,360 hospital support staff over a four year period. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/a0625d92-8e17-4df0-959c-5c2695b81528.jpg/r12_235_5016_3062_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg