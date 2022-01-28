newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A teenager has been charged and another two released pending further inquiries after an alleged armed hold-up for a few drinks at a Hunter service station. Police said a group of young people entered the South Maitland business about 11pm on Wednesday and allegedly threatened a staff member with a knife. They allegedly stole several drinks before leaving the scene. IN OTHER NEWS: Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers, with the help of the NSW Police Dog Unit, conducted an extensive search of the area and found a group of males at a nearby park - the boys fled when they saw police. The officers chased on foot and caught two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old. They were arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station, where the 18-year-old was charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon. The two 16-year-olds were released pending further inquiries, police said. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/13d278f3-d500-43c0-a795-6b9809506542.jpg/r0_290_5130_3188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg