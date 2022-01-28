newsletters, editors-pick-list,

School students in Maitland will start the new school year next week under the NSW Department of Educations COVID-smart plan, which includes free rapid antigen tests and mandatory surgical face masks for high school students. Ben Higginbottom, principal at Francis Greenway High School in Woodberry said the school is looking forward to welcoming their students back for 2022. "As we always are at the beginning of the school year, we are really excited to see our students again and welcome year 7 students to our school," he said. In the news: Year 7, 11 and 12 students will return to school on Tuesday, February 1, and year 8, 9 and 10 students will return on Wednesday, February 2. Staff will be back for development days on January 28 and 31. Mr Higginbottom said the NSW Department of Education has organised to supply schools with essential items like rapid antigen tests, surgical face masks and air purifiers as well as extra soap, hand sanitiser, toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes and personal protective equipment. "This is to keep students and staff safe, and reduce disruption," he said. Related news: The success of Francis Greenway's 2021 HSC students has the school feeling confident they can meet and overcome challenges, especially when it comes to COVID-19. "The NSW Department of Education has worked in close consultation with NSW Health to develop COVID-smart measures to minimise transmission and keep schools open," Mr Higginbottom said. "Our school is prepared and our students and school community have demonstrated throughout the pandemic that we are able to work together responsibly to support student and staff health and safety, and provide continuity of learning, "Our 2021 HSC students achieved a set of results among the highest ever achieved for our school, which demonstrates the resilience and commitment sustained throughout the pandemic by our students and staff, "A real credit to them, and it gives our school confidence that we can continue to meet the challenges that COVID-19 presents." Francis Greenway High School is expecting over 750 students this year, which will continue their trend of increasing enrolments over the past few years. Students and caregivers have been advised in an email sent by Mr Higginbottom of the specific procedures they will experience when they return to school. This includes confirmation that all students are expected to attend school, unless they are unwell. A two week supply of rapid antigen tests will be initially provided to students, and can be collected before school goes back (information for students of FGHS is on their Facebook page). Use of the rapid antigen test kits is recommended but not mandatory, and they are expected to be used twice a week before school. Wearing of surgical masks indoors is required for all staff and students, and no vented or cloth masks should be worn. Students will be kept in their year groups or cohort groups wherever possible, and there will be staggered end of day finish times. No parents, caregivers or visitors will be allowed on the school site, with the exception of two parents or carers being allowed to accompany their child on their first day of year 7, or if they are new to the school. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

