Strong Maitland contingent at country titles

Maitland representative cricket captain Mitchell Fisher heads a strong contingent of local players in the Central North Zone team heading to the NSW Country Championships at Central Coast. Fisher, who has led Maitland's most successful Twenty20 campaign with the Flood, will be joined by big-hitting Western Suburbs teammate Michael Rees in the team as genuine all-rounders in the 50-over competition. In a very good sign heading into the pointy end of the Maitland season, reigning Maitland player of the year Todd Francis returns from a hamstring injury and Northern Suburbs star Cal Gabriel is back in action after recovering from a broken leg playing soccer last year. City United's Francis' continued to build on his credential as the competition's best all-rounder even in the game when he was injured. He took 6-39 bowling with a torn hamstring after compiling 67 with the bat. In the news: Gabriel, who is not bowling, has had two games back with Norths and has hit the ball cleanly after a long stint on the sidelines. Former Eastern Suburbs paceman Pat Magann has also been named in the squad. Magann is opening the bowling for Wallsend in the Newcastle first grade competition. Central North start their Northern Pool campaign against Newcastle on Friday, followed by Central Coast on Saturday and North Coastal on Sunday. The top team of the Northern Pool faces the Southern Pool winner in the grand final at Bradman Oval in Bowral on Sunday, February 13. Newcastle are reigning title holders. The battle to see who will face Maitland Maroon in the final of the Under-17 Col Dent Shield with four teams Maitland Gold, Tamworth, Coalfields and Inverell all on equal points vying for the spot. Coalfields host Maitland Maroon at Miller Park, Branxton, Tamworth are at home to sixth-placed Namoi and Maitland Gold travel to Inverell. There are two rounds remaining in the Under-15 John Killborn Shield and Under-13 George Denton Shield. Maitland Maroon has already qualified for the under-13 final and is equal on top with Tamworth in under-15s.

