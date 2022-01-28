sport, cricket,

Kurri Weston will be hoping thunder rather than lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place as their bowlers recover from a mauling by big-hitting Thornton Thunder opener Jono Gabriel at Thornton Oval last Saturday. Gabriel smashed the Warriors attack to all parts of the ground on his way to an unbeaten 126 as the Thunder chased down Kurri Weston's 7/174 for eight-wicket victory within just 25 overs. The two teams are back at the same venue for day one of their two-day encounter and both captains believe it's a bigger test than last week's lopsided result would suggest. For Thornton there are still some lingering questions about their consistency and credentials as a genuine title contender. In the news: For Kurri Weston it is a must win game to keep themselves in the top four and gain a break on their chief rival for their spot Raymond Terrace who are coming off an important win against Northern Suburbs. "I think this coming round is a big test for us. This game was an exception with Jono's batting, but we have to show we can be tight with our bowling and set or chase down winning targets with our batting," Thornton skipper Matt Gabriel said. "It's nice to bounce back after the City loss, but we've got to play consistent cricket against good teams and we can prove that this coming weekend and in the next couple of weeks when we will face Western Suburbs who are a huge test." Warriors skipper Sam Dalibozek said he doubted any team could have contended with Gabriel last Saturday. "The best we can do is put that one behind us and front up next week knowing it's a different game and we are back even," he said. Round eight had initially been scheduled as back-to-back two dayer, but the double header will now be held in round 10 on February 26-27. While there are still four rounds remaining before finals, every result is taking on more significance and all four games this week have a bearing on finals. Raymond Terrace are one point outside the top four after a six-wicket win against Northern Suburbs at Lorn Park. In skipper Daniel Upward's last game for the season, the Lions recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season chasing down Norths 6/161 with 3.1 overs to spare. Their mission gets even tougher this week when they face City United at Robins Oval. City keep on winning despite missing players with COVID and holidays and after being restricted to 159 dismissed Easts for 117, with under-16 player Izaac Coyle capturing 4-12 off eight overs. Western Suburbs and Tenambit Morpeth meet again this weekend but this time at Morpeth Oval. The odds have been evened somewhat with Plovers skipper Mitchell Fisher and star batsman Michael Rees away with Central North Zone at the Country Championships with fellow Maitland representative Todd Francis, Cal Gabriel and Pat Magann. Wests amassed 230 last week before dismissing the Bulls for 72. Last round losers Norths and East meet in the final game at King Edward Park. Norths must win to make up ground on Raymond Terrace and stay in the hunt for finals. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/519d5a08-4c2c-4f05-8157-83eccd1097a6.jpg/r172_0_5199_2840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg