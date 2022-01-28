news, local-news,

The Maitland and District Historical Society's first speaking engagement for the new year will focus on the the tall ship the James Craig and the Sydney Heritage Fleet. The talk will be presented by Maitland history buff and owner of Maitland's historic Bridge House, Bruce Marish. The talk, illustrated with slides, will be held on Tuesday, February 1 from 5.30pm in the society's rooms at No. 3 Cathedral Street, Maitland. In other news: Bruce Marich has a passion for heritage, whether it be old houses, motor cars, maritime craft or steam trains. He owns Maitland's two oldest houses, Toll House and Bridge House next to Wallis Creek, and is currently restoring them. The James Craig is an iron-hulled vessel built in Sunderland, in the north-east of England, in 1874. A square-rigged barque, she did many round-the-world trip carrying cargoes of various kinds. In 1901 she was sold to an Auckland businessman and did a large number of trans-Tasman trips mainly carrying timber. She ended up on the south-eastern tip of Tasmania where she lay idle and forlorn for more than two decades. The Sydney Heritage Fleet, looking for a tall ship to restore, found her and towed it to Sydney for restoration. She began sailing again about 20 years ago. Bruce has been a volunteer crew member of the James Craig for 15 years and has also sailed on the replica Endeavour. Members of the public are most welcome to attend the talk. There is no need to book. The Society asks for a donation of $5 to cover the costs of light refreshments before and after.

