Fans of twists, turns and slow burns will be captivated by the Maitland Repertory Theatre's second play of the year, Veronica's Room. Directed by Campbell Knox and assisted by Gabrielle Johns, who are both tutors for the Theatre's acting classes, the show will run for nine performances from Wednesday, February 16 to March 6. Written by Ira Levin, who is the brains behind productions like Rosemary's Baby and Stepford Wives, Veronica's Room requires a lot of thought and have a perverse nature, just like his other plays. The play's director, Campbell Knox, said the show has a good build up of pressure. In other news: "Ira Levin knows how to write a good slow burn, and that's exactly what this show is, twists and turns that increase the pressure until every dark secret boils up to the surface - and that's what this show promises to deliver," he said. The cast of four features Jamahla Barron (Lost in Yonkers), Matt Scoles (The Mousetrap), Thomas Lonsdale (Waiting for Lefty) and Hannah Richens, who is new to the Repertory stage but is no stranger to other productions in the region. There will be seven evening performances at the theatre, starting at 8pm, and two matinees, starting at 2pm. Audience members who attend opening night on Wednesday, February 16 will be treated to complimentary refreshments before the show from 7.30pm. Tickets cost $25-$30 and can be booked on the website at www.mrt.org.au, or by calling 0466 332 766 between 10am-2pm daily. The Maitland Repertory Theatre are offering 2022 season tickets for $80. Evening performances will be on February 16, 18, 19, 25 and 26, and March 4 and 5. Matinee performances will be on February 27 and March 6. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

