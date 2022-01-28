news, local-news, Tocal Field Days, April 29 to May 1, 2022, Wendy Franklin, Charise Foulstone, Produce Way, farmers, grown in Maitland

Maitland's farmers and producers will have their own section at this year's Tocal Field Days thanks to an initiative aimed at showcasing the region's agriculture sector. The move, under the event's new manager Charise Foulstone, will see a Produce Way created to provide a hub of local offerings - everything from preserves to vegetables, eggs and meat. "Local producers can showcase and sell their fabulous food grown right here in the Hunter," Ms Foulstone said. The classic clydesdales will also make an appearance, thanks to the Upper Hunter's Clydesdale Experience. "Tocal Field Days visitors will get the chance to see these magnificent gentle giants in action and meet them face-to -face after the demonstration," Ms Foulstone said. Grow is the theme of this year's event and will focus on the technology side of things as well as the ways agriculture can continue to grow. Read more: From too much water to winter veggies in summer "The theme is fitting because our farmers grow fantastic produce to feed us, the agricultural sector is always growing and developing and Tocal Field Days is growing as a premier community event," she said. The three day event will also feature a new caravan and camping area called Caravan Alley. This will allow a range of exhibitors to be found in one location. Ms Foulstone, of Greta, has taken over the reins from long-time manager Wendy Franklin. Ms Franklin retired last year after more than a decade in the role. Ms Foulstone was the event manager at Hunter Valley Gardens and Roche Estate for eight years. She is also a trained wool classer. All of the usual activities and displays will be back again this year. "Last year's exhibitors are coming back again but we always have room for more," Ms Foulstone said. The event, scheduled for April 29 to May 1, is expected to attract more than 20,000 people. Exhibitors and sponsors are still able to take part in the event. Call 49398820 or go to tocalfielddays.com for more information. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here. In other news:

