After a hiatus over the summer holidays the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland is about to set foot in The Levee. The market returns to Central Maitland on Thursday, February 3, from 8.30am until 1pm and there will be a wide range of vegetables, preserves, general produce, bread, eggs and meat available. The regular stallholders will be back with your favourite seasonal goods - eggs, meat, bread and pastries, olive oil and olives, preserves, flowers, Vietnamese vegetables, honey, honeycomb and a wide range of summer vegetables. Tom Christie from Four Acre Farm near Dungog will have garlic as well as bunches of seasonal flowers that have been grown on his property. Meanwhile, Matthew Dennis from Nebo Farm in East Maitland, who is one of the larger growers, will have a wide array of summer food. "We should have beans, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, eggplants, corn pumpkin and sunflowers," he said. Read more: Lochinvar honeycomb in demand Shoppers are reminded to bring their own bags. If you can't make it to the market Reader's Cafe and Larder in East Maitland sells any excess produce on the producer's behalf without commission and is open Monday to Saturday.

