news, local-news,

A night behind bars - by choice - could soon be reality following a joint government funding announcement for a major redevelopment at Maitland Gaol, tipped to bring an estimated $5 million tourism dollars to the city annually. The announcement is part of a major Hunter cash splash by the federal and state governments this week - $40 million pledged for the expansion of Newcastle Art Gallery as well as $80 million towards the M1 Pacific Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace. The Maitland windfall would be used to develop part of the gaol into a boutique hotel, cafe and theatre. In other news: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was in the region this week to unveil the incentives including the gaol announcement on Friday. He was, however, quick to point out that the cash splash has nothing to do with the impending federal election. "You're seeing the authenticity of trying to make sure the Hunter Valley is a better place - day by day, week by week, month by month," he said. Mr Joyce was joined by NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Federal member for Lyne David Gillespie, Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin, Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell and newly elected Maitland mayor Philip Penfold for the announcement at Maitland Gaol on Friday. The NSW and federal governments announced $5 million each to the major redevelopment of the historic gaol, which will include a four and a half star boutique hotel on site, upgraded cafe with interior access and 200 seat theatre. "Regional towns deserve the same opportunities, services and facilities as capital cities, which is why we are backing the redevelopment of the popular Maitland Gaol," Mr Joyce said. "This iconic destination drives Maitland's economy, supporting local jobs, attracting visitors and events to the area, and helping generate the wealth that underpins this great regional centre." While Mr Toole added the investment would provide an opportunity to boost tourism in the Maitland region. "We already know this is an iconic tourist destination but what we are going to do is enhance it. We are going to make it greater and ensure the visitor economy continues to grow in the local community," he said. "We want people to be able to come here and go behind the scenes, as actually learn about the history of this region. "This is an important investment because we know this is going to bring visitors to the region and drive the local economy." Mr Joyce also took the opportunity to announce the federal government would be providing $8 million in funding for the 'beautification' of Scone's streetscape. "We said to the people of Scone when we put the bypass in that we would be back to support the beautification of the streetscape," the deputy prime minister said on Friday. "This helps build Scone. it makes Scone more livable and more beautiful." Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KRM77tP3akqwSNbwmEzAg5/d46241bd-5681-419f-ab29-1576e51d1baf.jpg/r0_161_4814_2881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg