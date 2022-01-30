sport, cricket, Western Suburbs Plovers, City United, Thornton Thunder, Maitland and District Cricket Association, maitland first grade cricket

Western Suburbs will push for an outright after collecting first innings points against Tenambit Morpeth Bulls at Morpeth Oval on Saturday. Led by paceman Luke Kealy who finished with 5-30 and Harry King with 3-39, Wests bundled the Bulls out for 84 in just 27.1 overs. Wests quickly secured first innings points and Aaron Mahony 84 and Zack Gayfer 44 pressed home the Plovers' advantage as they closed the day at 8/235 and a lead of 151 going into day two next week. Alex Lidbury was outstanding with the ball for the Bulls taking 5-62 off 14 overs. David Hancock offered the stiffest resistance with the bat top scoring with 37, with captain Adam Sidoti 15 and Ashley Elphick 12 the only other batters to reach double figures. Wests performance was all the more impressive as they were without skipper Mitchell Fisher and star batter Mick Rees who were on rep duties with Central North at the NSW Country Championship and all-rounder Shaun Hill who was away. Going into the round Wests sat undefeated of top of the ladder with 44 points, with their chief rivals City United second on 35 and Thornton third on 34. Both City and Thornton are in commanding positions in their games after posting 2/303 and 9/307 respectively. City opener Andrew Vickery made 116 in an opening stand of 149 with Ricky Dent before he was finally caught off the bowling of Lachlan Page. Hitting the ball cleanly to all parts of the ground, Vickery's innings included 11 fours and five sixes. Dent was out for 48 with the sore on 168 and then skipper Matt Trappel and Karl Bowd picked up the baton with both finishing unbeaten on 67 when Trappel declared to give his bowlers 11 overs at the Raymond Terrace batters. The best batting wicket at Robins Oval all season held no problems for the Terrace opener who successfully negotiated the remaining overs to close at 0/41 led by some aggressive batting by Brayden Brooks who was 34 not out. For the second week in a row Thornton's batters dominated Kurri Weston at Thorton Oval, but this time it was a team effort rather than last week's all-out assault by Jono Gabriel. The Warriors got off to the best start possible with Jamie Krake caught behind for a duck off skipper Sam Dalibozek. But in a flash his opening partner Jono Gabriel turned things around hitting 40 of 31 deliveries to follow up from last week's unbeaten ton. It was older brother and skipper Matt, however, who played the most decisive innings. Coming in at 1/0, Matt played the anchor role making a patient 78, before also falling to Dalibozek, taking the score to 5/223. Jake Moore made 40, talented teenager Riley Petrie 37 and Dan Willis a quick-fire 53 off 59 balls as the Thunder's batters nearly all reached double figures. Dalibozek finished with 3-61 off 16 overs and Leigh Gibson was the chief wicket-taker with 4-81 off 18 overs. James Dunston put in a marathon effort bowling 29 overs and finishing with 2-89. In the final game, Northern Suburbs are on top after dismissing Eastern Suburbs for 166 and closing the day on 1/53 from 19 overs. Joe Hancock top scored for the Griffins with 55, Lachie Wishart made 49, skipper Jack Bennett 20 and Tom Porter 10 to be the only Easts batter to make double figure in a disappointing batting display. Jordan Callinan was the chief destroyer picking up 4-49 off 19 overs. Captain Lincoln Mills (2-12 off nine), Callan Barber (2-24 off five) and Josh Callinan (2-33 off 16) all picked up two wickets. Mike Wilson made 34 off 45 balls to be the only Norths batter to fall.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/9c660555-8e16-4f63-862c-c132cd31bac1.jpg/r1268_215_4355_1959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg