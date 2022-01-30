sport, cricket,

Maitland's Cal Gabriel and paceman Patrick Magann are Central North's leading run scorer and wicket taker respectively going into the final day of the NSW Open Country Cricket Championships on the Central Coast. Gabriel, who is just three weeks into his return from a broken leg last winter, scored 52 in Central North's 31-run victory against Central Coast on day two of the Pool B tournament also featuring Newcastle and North Coastal. Gabriel scored 29 and fellow Maitland batter Mick Rees 40 in Central North's opening day 120-run loss to Newcastle when they were bowled out for 119 after dismissing Newcastle for 239. Gabriel's 52 and 58 from Tamworth's Simon Norvill helped Central North to bounce back on day two scoring 8/228 and dismissing Central Coast for 197. Magann, who plays with Wallsend in the Newcastle competition, took 4-42 against Newcastle and backed up with 2-26 against Central Coast to be the leading wicket taker with six wicket. Gunnedah's Tom O'Neill, who plays with University in the Newcastle competition, picked up 4-35 in the win against Central Coast. Central North continue their campaign today when they face North Coastal who have yet to win a game but pushed the powerful Newcastle line-up for a narrow three-wicket loss on Saturday. Newcastle are the reigning NSW Country champions In other news: Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/2e4f6892-a24a-4a49-9059-6a2f356620b9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg