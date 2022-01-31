newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Outdoor enthusiasts from around the Hunter have three days of excitement to look forward to at the Newcastle leg of the Caravan, Camping and Lifestyle Expo. The expo, held from February 4-6 is the Hunter's most popular showcase of caravan and camping products, services and equipment, and will be held at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground. Held by the Caravan & Camping Industry Association NSW (CCIA NSW), the annual event is set to have vast outdoor exhibitions and large undercover halls with plenty of space for the enjoyment, comfort and safety of attendees and exhibitors. There will be a huge display of products including the latest caravans, motor homes, camper vans, camper trailers, tents, camping equipment, 4WD accessories, holiday parks and more. In the news: Lyndel Gray, CEO of CCIA NSW, said more people are going on camping holidays. "Australia's love of travel and the great outdoors has not dampened over the past two years, with a huge leap in the number of people taking caravan and camping holidays as COVID restrictions have eased," Ms Gray said. "Caravan and camping holidays are uniquely enticing as they connect travellers to nature, give them access to some of the most beautiful locations NSW has to offer, and people just love being outdoors and camping under the stars, "Last year visitors took four million overnight caravan or camping trips in NSW which was a 17 per cent increase on the previous year when COVID lockdowns took a significant toll, "Caravan and camping has always been hugely popular but now, as people seek confidence in their holiday plans, these kinds of holidays are proving to be even more attractive." Ms Gray said the Newcastle expo is a one-stop-shop for people to see the lastest the industry has to offer, and get inspiration for new holiday destinations in NSW. "This year there will be a guest appearance on Friday and Saturday by publisher and popular TV personality Pat Callinan who is one of Australia's best loved 4x4, RV and camping experts," she said. Tickets are only available for purchase online, to reduce lines and make entering the venue seamless. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for concession with children 16 and under FREE when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.caravanexpo.com. The expo goes from 9am-5pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9am-4pm on Sunday. Providing a COVID-safe event is a top priority for the Association and venue with important COVID-safe reminders about physical distancing and hygiene available on the website. Face masks are mandatory when indoors and inside RVs, and highly recommended elsewhere when at the expo. Patrons are urged to stay home if they are unwell. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/7273efe9-b2e5-4211-b9f8-4bbac6ac1024.jpg/r55_0_3811_2122_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg