A warm and sunny start with a cool and wet end is in-store for Maitland this week as summer enters its final month. Temperatures are set to reach 33 degrees today (Monday, January 31) and soar to 35 degrees on Tuesday. Monday afternoon brings a slight chance of a shower and light winds becoming east to southeasterly in the afternoon. The hottest day of the week, Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of rain and light winds. In the news: The city is expected to receive showers from Wednesday onward, with a 90 per cent chance of rain, chance of a thunderstorm and maximum temperatures of 26 degrees. There is a high (80 per cent) chance of showers on Thursday, southeasterly winds getting up to 35km/h and daytime temperatures reaching 22 degrees. The drizzle is expected to continue on Friday, with a high of 23 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of rain. At this stage a shower or two and temperatures in the mid-twenties can be expected for Saturday and Sunday.

