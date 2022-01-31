newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For five-year-old twins Freya and Adalyn, starting kindergarten on Wednesday won't be quite as scary as they'll have each other. The sisters will start their first year of primary school on Wednesday at Maitland Public School, and their mum Emily Forster said they're feeling excited and a little bit nervous - and she's feeling about the same. "We're hoping they keep them together for the first year, and then just see how they go academically whether they need to go into different classes in the coming years," she said. In the news: Freya and Adalyn's brother, Marshall, is at the school as well in year 5. "I think that's what makes me a little bit calmer about it, because I know he's going to be there if they're worried," Ms Forster said. Ms Forster said a lot of their pre-school friends will also be attending MPS. "They're pretty happy to be going together and they've got a lot of little friends from their pre-school who will be in their year as well," she said. "They've got a little group of friends who are all going together and it's kind of like they're all moving up as one." Across the state, school teachers returned to school on January 28 and 31, and students will return on February 1 and 2. Meanwhile, a first look at school enrolments indicates an increase in students in the Maitland area. A spokesperson for the Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese said their enrolments in the Maitland area have increased by 4.8 per cent on last year's figures. "Keep in mind approximately half of this is growth due to an additional cohort being added to St Bede's," they said. NSW public schools do not report their data on enrolments until mid-late February. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/af522cf5-d5f1-46e7-a7c8-0a2c0031748f.png/r0_32_1346_792_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg