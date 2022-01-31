newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The potentially harmful mosquito-borne Kunjin virus has been detected in horses in the Hunter Valley, which could cause headache, stiffness, light sensitivity, confusion and possible seizures in humans. NSW Health is urging people to take extra precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites and acquiring a mosquito-borne disease. Dr David Durrheim, public health physician at Hunter New England Health said the virus being detected in horses in a range of locations in Southern and Northern NSW indicates it may be circulating in mosquitos. "It is important to be vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalistis viruses," Dr Durrheim said. In the news: Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis virus infection are two rare but serious infections of the brain which can cause symptoms such as severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion and possible seizures (fits). "There is no vaccine and no specific treatment for these viruses, the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes," Dr Durrheim said. Simple actions to avoid mosquito bites include:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/33db6d2f-7871-4860-869a-4a1c74b3ed9f.jpg/r11_159_4471_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg