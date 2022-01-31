Kunjin virus could cause headaches, confusion and seizures.
The potentially harmful mosquito-borne Kunjin virus has been detected in horses in the Hunter Valley, which could cause headache, stiffness, light sensitivity, confusion and possible seizures in humans.
NSW Health is urging people to take extra precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites and acquiring a mosquito-borne disease.
Dr David Durrheim, public health physician at Hunter New England Health said the virus being detected in horses in a range of locations in Southern and Northern NSW indicates it may be circulating in mosquitos.
"It is important to be vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalistis viruses," Dr Durrheim said.
In the news:
Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis virus infection are two rare but serious infections of the brain which can cause symptoms such as severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion and possible seizures (fits).
"There is no vaccine and no specific treatment for these viruses, the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes," Dr Durrheim said.
Simple actions to avoid mosquito bites include:
- When outside cover up as much as possible with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear.
- Use an effective insect repellent on exposed skin.
- Reapply repellent within a few hours, as protection wears off with perspiration. The best mosquito repellents contain Diethyl Toluamide (DEET), Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Use insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units (indoors) and mosquito coils (outdoors) to clear rooms or repel mosquitoes from an area.
- Cover all windows, doors, vents and other entrances with insect screens. Remove any water-holding containers outside the house where mosquitoes could breed.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.