sport, cricket,

Maitland Maroon and Gold will meet in the grand final of the Central North Zone Under-17 Col Dent Shield after both teams recorded bonus point final round wins. Maroon had already booked their spot in the final but helped the bottom aged Gold side out by defeating the previously second placed Coalfields by 152 runs at Miller Park in Branxton. Gold led by a fiery spell of bowling by Izaac Coyle, who took 5-17 off 10 overs, had a similarly one-sided nine-wicket win against Inverell to pick up a bonus point and secure second spot and their place in the grand final. They finished one point ahead of Tamworth who defeated Namoi in their final game. Maitland Gold, Tamworth, Coalfields and Inverell all went into the final round on 17 points looking to make the grand final against Maitland Maroon who finished the competition undefeated with two bonus point wins. The two Maitland teams will play off in the grand final on Sunday at a venue to be announced. At Miller Park, Pat Stewart made 46 and Tom Lovegrove top scored with 72 to lay the groundwork for Maitland Maroon's total of 161. It proved more than enough and Coalfields were bundled out for 69. Cal Barber took 3-16, Fletcher Cousins 2-2 and Stewart 2-6. Tom Porter had a great day behind the stumps with three catches and a stumping. Maitland Gold's bowlers led by Coyle set up their convincing win against Inverell dismissing their opponents for just 73. After recently making his first grade debut with the powerful City United, Coyle captured both Inverell openers for ducks and their No.3 for just five. He was backed up by Thomas Thorpe who took 3-8 and Jaxon Brooks 2-32. Maitland lost one wicket and took just 14.1 overs to reach their target. Harry Scowen top scored with 30. There was no action for Maitland in the under-15 John Kilborn Shield, with Maitland Maroon having the bye and the game between Maitland Gold and Inverell declared a draw. While there is one round remaining, Tamworth Blue and Maitland Maroon will finish top two in the under-15 competition and meet in the grand final on February 13. This round Maitland Maroon play Inverell, Maitland Gold take on Armidale and Coalfields meet Tamworth Gold. The Under-13 George Denton Shield switched to Twenty20s on Sunday, but unfortunately Maitland Maroon had to settle for wins on forfeit against Narrabri and Moree. Maitland Gold also collected full-points for a forfeit by Narrabri but went down to top-age team Tamworth Blue by 79 runs in their second game. Tamworth made 6/194 off their 20 overs with Connor Curran (2-27) and Hudson Gurr (2-23) the best of the Maitland Gold bowlers. Gold made 5/115 in reply. Max Proctor finished unbeaten on 21, Blake Coyle made 21 and Riley Cadman 20. In the final round Coalfields play Maitland Maroon and Maitland Gold play Moree. Maitland Maroon is undefeated and sits on top of the table on 46 points with Tamworth Blue second on 44. Irrespective of results this weekend the two teams will meet in the grand final on February 13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/d3390e01-37ba-4f56-b6c3-fe04bb4a138a.jpg/r0_392_1702_1354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg