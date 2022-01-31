Be prepared, Married at First Sight is back

news, local-news,

Consider this an official warning: "reality show" MAFS is returning to Australia's screens. For the uninitiated, we're talking about Married At First Sight, the so-bad-it's-good reality dating program that has somehow taken Australia by storm. This year's series features MAFS virgin Jack Millar, a financial planner-cum-dog-loving hipster, who admits he made a "bold move" signing up for a show he'd never seen before. "I've genuinely never watched the show before," he told the Illawarra Mercury. In the news: "The advertisement was on Facebook and a few of my friends tagged me in it for a laugh. I have a history of going on lots of dates, trying to find that relationship spark but it wasn't working out, so my friends basically said 'mate, stop laughing about this and give it a crack'." The 26-year-old, whose last serious relationship ended in 2018, described himself as "active, adventurous and happy-go-lucky" and said he was looking for similar qualities in a partner. "I want someone that's going to be comfortable ... to express their emotions and let me express mine," he said. Jack grew up in North Wollongong, attending St Francis Xavier Catholic School and TIGS, where he graduated in 2012. He worked in multiple cafes including Wollongong institution Lee and Me while studying finance at UOW, following in the footsteps of his stepfather Brian Jenkins, who is the chief financial officer at Wollongong City Council. After graduation, Jack began working for the ANZ bank, moving between the Figtree and Wollongong branches until he moved to Sydney for work in 2019. He said he still calls the Illawarra home despite the move and described North Beach as his happy place. Jack Millar joins a long if not illustrious list of Illawarra residents who have waded into the murky waters that are reality television, and he's not even the first to sign up for MAFS. Here's a list of a few of our favourites. Poppy Jennings - Married At First Sight, 2019 Wollongong photographer Poppy Jennings caused controversy when she walked out on the program in season six over two "uncomfortable" incidents involving her onscreen husband, Luke. Ms Jennings has since revealed she's still looking for love, but won't be making a return to the small screen again in the hopes of finding it. Taku Chimwaza - Love Island Australia, 2020 Former barista and North Wollongong resident Taku Chimwaza became a fan favourite during his stint on Love Island Australia, despite getting kicked out of the competition just short of the finale. He told the Mercury he and 'partner' Michaela Louis, planned on giving their fledgling relationship a go off-screen. Michael - Love on the Spectrum, 2020, 2021 This heart-warming series followed a group of men and women on the autism spectrum as they looked for a partner. Michale failed to find love in 2020, so returned for another shot in 2021. Andrew Ucles - Survivor, 2021 The Illawarra's answer to Bear Grylls, Andrew Ucles, is know for his eccentric adventure videos on You Tube. He relished his time on Survivor, competing as the brains side of the Brains v Braun in season six of the popular series. Adriana Fernandez - Big Brother, 2021 The Shellharbour personal fashion stylist entered the Big Brother house as an intruder last year. She said the opportunity to appear on the show came to her, rather than her applying to be a part of it. Cyrus Villanueva - X Factor, 2015 The teenager from Dapto rose to national stardom after taking out the 2015 X Factor crown. He toured the country, including stopping in Wollongong, where crowds filled Crown Street Mall to watch him perform.

