Fifties by Maitland's Mick Rees and Todd Francis were not enough to secure the win for Central Northern in a thriller against North Coastal to close out the NSW Country Cricket titles on the Central Coast. Western Suburbs' Rees smashed 58 off just 41 balls and in great news for City United their all-rounder Todd Francis scored 57 of 63 balls in a welcome return from a hamstring injury as Central Northern piled on 9/178 from their 50 overs. ALSO READ: Former Eastern Suburb paceman Pat Magann made 29 off just 11 balls and ex-Raymond Terrace all-rounder Jacob Page made 27. However, an unbeaten 102 by Caleb Ziebell and a rapid-fire 66 not out off 44 balls by Pat Rosser at the close saw North Coastal home with 4/280 with two overs to spare. Reigning champions Newcastle advanced unbeaten from Northern Pool and will meet the top team from the Southern Pool in the final at Bowral's Bradman Oval on Sunday, February 13. Central Northern finished equal on points with Central Coast and North Coastal with all three teams claiming one win each. Northern Suburbs batter Cal Gabriel scored 52 in Central North's 31-run victory against Central Coast. Gabriel scored 29 and Rees 40 in Central North's opening day 120-run loss to Newcastle.

