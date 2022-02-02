Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison hosting annual Back to School Drive

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison is once again accepting donations of school supplies for her annual Back to School Drive. The annual Drive provides children from disadvantaged parts of our community or families who are struggling, with essential school supplies that they need to start the new school year. Ms Aitchison said, it can be an expensive time for parents sending children back to school having to purchase back to school essentials such as books, bags, lunch boxes, pens, pencils, books and folders. "I'm looking forward to seeing our community once again get behind the Drive, highlighting the generous and giving Maitland spirit that exists in our community," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Items will be collected and given to the Maitland Neighbourhood Centre to distribute to those in need. "The Maitland Neighbourhood Centre is often the first point of call for families and individuals seeking support and financial assistance, and their back to school response requires a massive community effort. "I thank the Maitland Neighbourhood Centre for the work they do year in, year out but particularly at this time of year, helping us get kids back to school with the essentials that they need." People can drop new items in their original packaging to Ms Aitchison's office located at 2/12 Elgin Street, Maitland. Gift cards and cash donations will also be accepted. Tax receipts will be issued by the Maitland Neighbourhood Centre for donations above $2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/3e4680c7-90b8-4b42-8f2e-1140f5043b74.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg