After claiming four Australian titles in the junior ranks, Cessnock boxing sensation Zack Fitzpatrick is stepping up for his first fight in the senior ranks. Fitzpatrick, 17, meets 21-year-old Queenslander Jack Tresidder on the Gold Coast for the new GLIBI Australian Lightweight title on February 12. It's his first fight in 13 months. "I'm super keen, I think I'm ready for it," Fitzpatrick said in a break from training at the Crampton Boxing Academy in Toronto where he is preparing for the fight over four, two-minute rounds. "We've been flat out, we had been training for months seven days a week before we even knew we were fighting. "I will be fighting for the light weight title. It will be 59kg. I normally sit a bit lighter at 57kg, but I should be right. "I've seen a few videos but I'll mainly just concentrate on Benny's (trainer Ben Crampton) plan for the fight and what he wants me to do." ZACK'S JOURNEY SO FAR: Fitzpatrick has been training under Crampton since he was nine and had his first fight as a 12-year-old. Set to begin his second year as an apprentice electrician, Fitzpatrick has not entered the ring for a fight since November 2020, when he suffered the first loss in his career. "I got a bit unlucky there. I thought I had won it, but the judges thought otherwise," he said. Crampton is jointly promoting the Urban Warfare fight night at Advancetown Hotel and will be taking a team of seven fighters including Fitzpatrick. "This is Zack's first fight at seniors. It's a real test for him, but I think he is ready," Crampton said. "He is jumping out of his skin. He was almost impossible to match which is why we've moved him up to the seniors now. "He is sparring experienced guys in the ring, seniors in the 22 to 24 year old range. with 40 odd fights. Zack's more than prepared."

