Community groups and organisations have two weeks left to apply for funding through the Maitland City Council's Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants Program. The grants are designed to help the community celebrate significant days and weeks on the calendar with up to $3,000 in funding available per event. The applicant must match the funding amount with cash, materials, volunteer hours or in kind initiatives. Recognised Days and Weeks include significant cultural and community initiatives which celebrate national and international days and weeks, such as International Day of People with Disability, Harmony Day, Reconciliation or NAIDOC Week and Child Protection Week. In the news: Commemorative Days include ceremonies that acknowledge and commemorate the service and sacrifice of the people who served Australia and its allies in wars, conflicts, and peace operations. ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day events are included in this category. Coordinator of Recreation and Community Planning at Maitland City Council, David Baker said they have already received some excellent applications for the funding. "We really want to encourage any local groups who may be interested in applying to do so," he said. "Council is keen to support community groups wanting to celebrate our heritage, culture, and our First Nations history, "Events which bring people together and celebrate days and weeks that have meaning for different groups and individuals throughout our community are the type we love to see, and this program lets Council help the community bring them to life." Projects eligible for application include activities and events that involve, educate and benefit residents in the Maitland community in line with the Section 356 Community Grants Policy. Applications close Monday, February 14, 2022. For more information or apply, visit maitland.nsw.gov.au/commemorative-days. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

