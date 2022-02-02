What's happening in the Maitland region

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Don't miss your chance to experience this remarkable MRAG exhibition and mark the recent closure of Maitland Hospital. Share in the memories good and bad, and the stories funny and sad. Nine artists have contributed to the exhibition, which captures the diversity of experiences, people and places of the hospital: mymaitland.com.au/event/a-conspicuous-object-the-maitland-hospital. Market goers are invited to take part in the first Maitland Community Market of the year at Maitland Showground this Sunday. Grab a coffee and enjoy a browse through a great range of market stalls and pick up a supply of fresh, local fruit and vegetables: mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets. Wind back the clock with a visit to Morpeth Museum this weekend. Exhibitions range from early and family history to specific industries as well as the modern perspective. Morpeth Museum works to collect, preserve and interpret the history of Morpeth and the district for future generations. mymaitland.com.au/place/morpeth-museum. This Saturday, you're invited to experience Maitland Gaol from the point of view of a guard who was once responsible for operating the facility. Be warned, this tour includes some deep, dark stories which are not for the faint of heart (or children under 15). For more info, visit www.maitlandgaol.com.au/events/ex-warder-day-tour-3. No plans this weekend? Why not explore Maitland's fascinating history. Hidden throughout Maitland lie stories of the town's rise and fall, of boom and bust, and of its rich and poor. Journey through Central Maitland and experience 11 sites, each filled with intriguing stories which continue to shape the city today. Pick up a copy of the pocket guide from the Maitland Visitor Information Centre or download via the website: mymaitland.com.au/place/poverty-and-prosperity-historical-walk. .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/9a53a7ef-803f-47a1-8528-6b06648f8951.JPEG/r1_61_1199_738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg