Maitland junior Pasami Saulo to suit up for Maori All Stars side

sport, local-sport, Maitland Pickers, Newcastle Knights, NRL All Stars

Maitland Pickers junior Pasami Saulo will play for the Maori squad against the Indigenous team in the NRL All Stars match on February 12. The young Newcastle Knights forward was the only Knight picked in the men's squads for the annual fixture. The CommBank Stadium showcase is the firsts time the All Stars has been held in Sydney and the game will feature NRL, Test and State of Origin stars, as well as some of the best and brightest men's and women's representatives in the game. It is the second time Saulo has been selected to play with the Maori All Stars and it continues his rise up the Newcastle ranks where he is competing with the the Safiti twin Jacob and Daniel and David Klemmer for a spot in the forward. Saulo, an All Australian Schoolboy, made his first grade debut for the Knights in 2018 . The All Stars match will be the first major rugby league event of the 2022 calendar. Josh Addo-Carr, Nicho Hynes and David Fifita are among the drawcards in a dynamic Indigenous team to face their Maori counterparts. As expected, the squads are depleted due to the COVID-disrupted NRL pre-season. Indigenous pair Cody Walker and Jack Wighton and Maoris Kalyn Ponga and Jarome Luai weren't available. Neither were Melbourne's Maori big guns Jahrome Hughes and Jesse Bromwich, who had off-season surgery. Indigenous icon Latrell Mitchell and Storm hooker Brandon Smith are unable to play due to suspension. But the match still promises plenty of attacking fireworks. The 20-man squads were announced on Tuesday in alphabetical order, leaving Indigenous coach Laurie Daley and Maori mentor David Kidwell time to decide how they'll line up. The Maori All Stars will feature several Kiwi internationals, headlined by Penrith forward James Fisher-Harris. Men's Indigenous All Stars squad: Albert Kelly, Alex Johnston, Andrew Fifita, Braydon Trindall, David Fifita, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jack Bird, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jesse Ramien, Josh Addo-Carr, Josh Curran, Josh Kerr, Kotoni Staggs, Nicho Hynes, Reuben Cotter, Ryan James, Selywn Cobbo, Tyrell Fuimaono, Will Kennedy, Will Smith. Coach: Laurie Daley. Men's Maori All Stars squad: Briton Nikora, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Dylan Walker, Erin Clark, Esan Marsters, James Fisher-Harris, Jayden Nikorima, Jazz Tevaga, Jordan Rapana, Joseph Tapine, Kenny Bromwich, Kevin Proctor, Kodi Nikorima, Morgan Harper, Pasami Saulo, Patrick Herbert, Reimis Smith, Royce Hunt, TC Robati, Tuku Hau Tapuha.Coach: David Kidwell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/63b653a0-4b6c-4576-b6c9-586b3d44c75b.jpg/r0_50_800_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg