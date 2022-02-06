news, local-news,

A striking characteristic of old Horseshoe Bend was its self-contained village nature so it was easy for residents to know everyone and everything about everyone. Its geographical containment, however, and lack of access, through Hunter and James streets only, set it apart. Horseshoe Bend's contained nature led to a strong 'Us vs Them' attitude which took precedence over differences one would expect from the social, economic or religious diversity of the Bend's inhabitants. It was a very polyglot community. Irish Catholics, somewhat over-represented, mixed amicably with English Anglicans and Scottish Presbyterians and a smattering of other nationalities and denominations. There was a lot of structural bigotry but at the personal and community levels things were usually harmonious. One notable exception was the McIntyre Riot of 1860 which saw the Catholics of HSB play a starring role. As well, the highest ranking people mixed with their employees. In 1878, five professionals lived in the Bend, 16 per cent of the residents were mostly small shop owners but bigger merchants as well in the commercial category. 36 per cent were skilled tradesmen and only 20 per cent were low skilled or labourers. This mixture can be seen in the extant housing especially, for example, in Robins Street. Within the community one could hate the bloke up the road, or think him a toffy-nosed git, or call him a Proto Mason. But if an outsider belittled one, then all sprang to the defence. The Bend rapidly morphed into an almost exclusively native-born community, the result of remaining a very closed and intergenerational village. Many of the houses, often very small, accommodated three generations of the same family. Those forced out of home by sheer weight of numbers did not move far. Multiple family members lived in close proximity to each other and their parents. Often neighbours married and moved into homes close to both parents. All the land was privately owned so it was easy to purchase and could be easily subdivided to accommodate children leaving the nest. Families were often large, regardless of religious affiliation. The Anglican Charles Robins (of Robins Street) had seven children while the Catholic John Bogan, the antecedent of the late Peter Bogan (the local flood expert), had eight. These were modest-sized families for the times. For many, there was little incentive to move outside the Bend. It had everything. By the 1870s it had its own small shops and two pubs. Three other pubs in High Street strongholds for Horseshoe Bend men. Small farms and butcheries could supply most of the people's food requirements on a daily basis, necessary in pre-refrigerated times. Almost all employment was local and often within Horseshoe Bend itself. The place had two churches, an infants school which acted as a community centre and meeting place, and multiple sporting facilities including a cricket oval, a rowing club and swimming pool (in the river). Multiple floods, especially those 1893 and the 1955 changed all this.

