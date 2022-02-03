coronavirus,

One in eight people in NSW have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began two years ago. NSW Health said on Wednesday that 833,283 people had returned positive PCR tests and 246,463 had recorded positive rapid antigen tests, which equates to 13.3 per cent of the state's 8.1 million population. Official daily case numbers have halved in the Hunter since mid-January but have stabilised at about 1500 a day over the past week. In other news: Hunter New England Health reported the deaths of three more people on Wednesday and 1636 positive tests, the most in NSW. A woman and two men, aged in their 60s, 90s and 100, from the Newcastle, Singleton and Tamworth local government areas were among 27 people who died across NSW in the 20 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. A third of those who died were unvaccinated. Of the region's 1636 new positive results, 845 came from rapid antigen testing and 791 from PCR tests. The district recorded 3189 positive tests on January 19, a number which fell to 1457 by January 28. But the rate of decline has slowed since then as confirmed cases have bounced around between 1500 and 1700. Hunter New England hospitals are treating 59 COVID-19 patients, including two in intensive care. NSW recorded 11,807 new cases during the reporting period and 2622 COVID-19 patients in hospital, down by 127 from the previous day. The cases in hospital include 170 people in intensive care, down from a peak of 217 on January 19. Hunter New England Health has arranged a series of pop-up vaccination clinics across the district this month, including at Hamilton South Community Hall on Friday, Windale PCYC on Saturday, Cessnock PCYC on Sunday and Wallsend Community Health on Monday. The clinics are open from 10am to 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6PrrPicrXL4mBQz5vb3kqV/1d86161e-0c54-4bec-bb9e-51f845c19bbc.jpg/r0_244_4800_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg