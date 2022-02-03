Maitland Flood to face Stockton Seagulls in T20 Summer Bash quarter-final

sport, cricket,

The Maitland Flood will face Stockton Seagulls at Lynn Oval next Wednesday night in the quarter-finals of the T20 Summer Bash series. It's the first time Maitland has progressed to the finals, qualifying after a groundbreaking series in which they won two games and lost two. Unfortunately, one of the losses was to the Seagulls. Related news: In probably their worst performance of the competition, Maitland was trounced by 78-runs by Stockton after being dismissed for just 77. Flood had been expected to make the finals, but it was confirmed when Wednesday night's fixtures were washed out. At their best Maitland has shown they are more than capable of matching Newcastle teams and have bowlers and batters in good form. In other news Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/2cb186fd-939f-496e-8138-b208afba1561.jpg/r0_270_3687_2353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg