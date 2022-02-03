newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Maitland's 2022 Citizen of the Year, Melita Chilcott, has made a huge impact on the community in the 30 years she's lived here. Receiving the honour on January 26 for her volunteer work with vulnerable community groups, senior citizens and the homeless, Ms Chilcott said she's proud and totally shocked to receive the title. Ms Chilcott has volunteered her time in the past at the State Emergency Service and Meals on Wheels, by providing free photography, and currently offers free haircuts to anyone who is in need. Nominated by her daughter, Nadine, Ms Chilcott said she felt proud to receive the award, especially being nominated by someone she loves. "I thought it was lovely, her opinion was probably a little bit biased, but she said she always thought I should get some sort of award and that it'd probably help if she actually nominated me, so this time she did," Ms Chilcott said. "I'm very proud to receive it and was totally shocked because there was so many deserving people, and I really believe my husband was smiling down on me that day so that makes me happy." Ms Chilcott had wanted to be a hairdresser since she was a toddler, and came across the hairdressing TAFE course later in life. Cutting hair with TAFE at the Hunter Homeless Connect day, Ms Chilcott saw the impact a hair cut can have on those who can't afford one, and realised volunteering her hairdressing skills was exactly what she wanted to do. "Someone who might not have had a hair cut for a while can sit down, and when they get up and walk away they are smiling," she said. "I can think to myself wow that looks so different, I did that, and I put that smile on their face, "To me it's just my time and that doesn't cost anything." Ms Chilcott has been busy cutting children's hair ready for back-to-school, and said she loves that children will walk out of the room a foot taller than when they walked in. "Some families have four kids and it's hard to find the money sometimes for $30 a haircut," she said. "I cut hair for anybody who's struggling to find the money, a lot of people have bills to pay and the last thing they want to spend money on is themselves." According to Ms Chilcott, one of Maitland's greatest strengths is its people. "Something I've really noticed is there are so many people here willing to help," she said. "I guess that's why I don't feel particularly special, because other people are doing it and doing so much more. "When you become a part of these volunteer circles and communities, you see so many people who do so much and put other people first, and the people they help are so grateful." Ms Chilcott said the people requiring the services haven't done anything wrong, it's just circumstances that have made life hard for them. "If we can do something, it just costs my time and I'm happy to give that," she said.

